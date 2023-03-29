Person arrested for phone call reporting false threat to Escanaba hospital

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A subject is facing criminal charges after calling in a false report of danger that put OSF Hospital staff on high alert.

Escanaba Department of Public Safety responded to the hospital for a report of a male subject hiding near the emergency room entrance with a rifle.

Officers made contact with the subject and discovered there we no firearms present at the location.

The hospital was in a short lockdown but was lifted as soon as dispatchers determined there was no longer a threat.

