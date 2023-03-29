Officers make surprise stop to celebrate 7-Eleven employee’s birthday

DELTONA, Fla. (Gray News) – Police in Florida dropped into a convenience store to surprise an employee on his birthday last week.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture of its officers with Chris, an employee at a 7-Eleven in Deltona.

Chris was celebrating his birthday, and the officer stopped by to give him a card and gift card.

In the Facebook post, the officer said they wanted to thank Chris for “being a friendly face on many late nights.”

As of Tuesday, March 28, the Facebook post has received almost 5,000 reactions and hundreds of comments expressing support.

