Mushroom dinner fundraiser to bring specialty beers and future of fungi talks

Marquette-based startup, Myconaut, hosts a mushroom-inspired dinner featuring rare beers
By Pavlina Osta
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Get ready for fun a night all about mushrooms! The Myconaut Dinner will have a four-course meal hand-crafted by the brilliant chef at Barrel and Beam, Alex Palzewicz. Barrel and Beam have also been working on special mushroom barrel-brewed beers for the event.

The dinner is Friday, March 31st, doors open at 5:30pm, dinner will be served at 6:00pm at Barrel and Beam which is located at 260 Northwoods Rd in Marquette.

Myconaut is also crowdfunding to support its PFAS remediation efforts. They are looking to implement two pilot projects this year, one with the Marquette County landfill and one with a Wisconsin engineering firm.

To learn more about Myconaut click here. Be sure to sign up for their newsletter so you can stay up to date on all their events.

