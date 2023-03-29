Marquette Fourth of July will feature a new Laser Show in 2023

Fourth of July board members announcing dates and activities.
Fourth of July board members announcing dates and activities.(wluc)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Mar. 29, 2023
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Fourth of July Committee is hard at work preparing for this year’s celebration.

In addition to the annual parade, food fest and fireworks, this year will also feature a laser show.

Former Committee Member Anna Dravland came up with the idea to have an option for people with sensory issues and veterans with PTSD.

“I just thought it would unique idea that would draw attention from all around the world to have this unique show,” said Dravland. “We do get fireworks all over the country and all over the city, so we don’t lose fireworks, but we gain a sensory-friendly night.”

Dravland said she also got the inspiration after having a stroke herself.

Committee Fundraising Chairman Chris Durley went on to say that he believes adding on the light show lends a whole new element.

“The night of the fireworks when we do the light show with it, you’re going to be looking at the Ore Dock,” said Durley. “You’re going to be looking up in the sky theirs going to be a lot going on and I think it’s going to work out really cool.”

Co-Director Lauren Lahtinen stated that there are a lot of moving parts that go into organizing an event this large.

“Just a lot of personal community outreach and then from there, we have to direct everybody to our website,” said Lahtinen. “Where we have our parade application if people are interested in applying to be a part of the parade.”

2023 Fourth of July activities and dates include:

  • Food Fest - Sunday, July 2 through Tuesday, July 4 at Lower Harbor Park
  • Parade - Tuesday, July 4 at 2 p.m. on Washington Street
  • Fireworks - Monday, July 3 at dusk at Lower Harbor
  • Laser Show - Tuesday, July 4 at dusk at Lower Harbor

While they continue to plan for this year’s show, the committee is already preparing for next year with a number of fundraisers to make it bigger and better.

