Marquette County Habitat for Humanity ReStore needs volunteers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Right now, the Marquette County Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Harvey is in need of volunteers to help with updating the store from April 16-19.

Volunteers will be helping to replace the ceiling tiles and the light grids on the ceiling.

The ReStore also wants to change the way they hang their ceiling lights. Staff said before they can do anything, they need to move a few things around.

Restore Director Rob Howe explains why the community should come out and volunteer, even if it’s just for an hour.

“All the donations that we get from sales go to ReStore program. That program helps us repair things such as homes and decaying buildings.” said Howe. “In the first two years of the program, we repaired 34 homes.”

Howe also said to young people that volunteers can learn a variety of different handyman skills.

To find out how to become a volunteer call (906) 249-4416.

