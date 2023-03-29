Marquette City Clerk prepares for May 2 election

There are 24-hour drop boxes for ballots outside Marquette City Hall.
By Caden Meines
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Clerk’s Office is prepping and issuing ballots for the May 2 election.

The only item on the ballot will be a special education millage proposal by Marquette Alger RESA. This will call for a 1.5 mill increase that MARESA would use to give local school districts increased funding for special education.

Deputy City Clerk for the City of Marquette Rachel Quayle said election preparation is more than just sending out ballots.

“There’s a lot of planning that goes into election day as far as preparing our workers, we hold trainings for our election workers, just lining up who will actually work our elections,” Quayle said. “So, we have to prepare for that, make sure we’re fully staffed.”

Those who applied for an absentee ballot should be expecting to receive theirs by this weekend. Ballots can be mailed or turned in to the clerk’s office or be dropped in a 24-hour drop box outside Marquette City Hall.

You can find out more about the May 2 election here.

