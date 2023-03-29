March 29 is National Vietnam War Veterans Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday marks the 6th annual National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

It is a day meant to pay tribute to veterans of the Vietnam War, including those who were prisoners of war or listed as missing in action.

It was first signed into law by former president Donald Trump in 2017.

Staff from the Michigan Veterans Homes say it is important to recognize these veterans, as they have faced, and still face today, unique challenges.

“They answered the call to service when it was not popular or greatly supported by the general public and they served anyways. I think we as a nation didn’t bring them home right and here, we are 50 years later with an opportunity to right some of those wrongs,” said Michigan Veterans Homes Director of Development and Strategic Engagement Ryan Engle.

Wednesday also marks the 50th anniversary of the last combat troops on the ground in Vietnam.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.