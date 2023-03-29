UPDATE: M-28 re-opened to through traffic from Soo Line Rd to M-221

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - According to Chippewa County Central Dispatch, the section of M-28 that was closed has since re-opened.

MDOT has reported that all lanes are now open.

According to Chippewa County Central Dispatch, the area of M-28 from Soo Line Rd. to M-221 is closed due to multiple traffic crashes.

Officers have encouraged people to not travel unless absolutely necessary. There have been reports of multiple wrecks with several vehicles involved.

Law enforcement is on the scene conducting their investigation.

