Local social media creator uses platforms to do good
Scott Berends of South Range just wants to make you smile
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s no secret that social media can open doors for haters to spew their negativity, but some creators make it their mission to put forth positivity on their platforms.
Like Scott Berends, who just wants to make his followers smile.
Berends creates videos of himself dancing and signing (American Sign Language) for his millions of followers on Tik Tok, Instagram, and Facebook.
Berends also uses his social media platforms to promote local businesses, free of charge.
Recently, he’s partnered with Menominee-based restaurant Fried Guys to give away two free bikes to children in need.
Berends purchased the bikes with his own money and simply wants to gift them to children whose families cannot afford them otherwise.
You can enter the giveaway by emailing Berends at scottberendsbusiness@gmail.com.
In addition to dancing and signing, Berends teaches ASL LIVE on his Facebook page every Saturday morning.
And finally on Upper Michigan Today, Berends teaches Tia Trudgeon some phrases in ASL.
You can follow Scott Berends on Facebook here.
