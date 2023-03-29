Light snow today then wintry mess by Friday

Light lake-effect snow showers will continue through the morning. Otherwise, clouds will slowly clear out this evening. Attention shifts to our next impactful system. It’s a combination of a cold front, a system south, and an upper-level trough. These will bring rounds of precipitation. However, any shift in the track will drastically alter precipitation type and amounts. As of now, the first round comes Thursday evening into Friday morning with wet snow and freezing rain. Ice accumulations could be near a quarter of an inch in our southern counties with this round. Then, a lull occurs later in the morning. Another round of wet snow develops during the afternoon with heavy snow Friday night into Saturday morning. Travel conditions will be messy and difficult at times with slush. Stay tuned for updates!

Today: Light snow showers in the morning. Then, breezy and cooler

>Highs: Low to mid 20s west, upper 20s south, mid 20s east

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and warmer. Then, a wintry mix during the evening

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s, low 40s south

Friday: Morning wet snow and freezing rain. Then, wet snow

>Highs: Low 30s north, upper 30s south

Saturday: Wet heavy snow from the morning through the early afternoon

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Sunday: Cloudy with light rain/snow

>Highs: Mid-30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

