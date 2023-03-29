Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce to hold membership drive through April

New members can get a 20% discount for their annual membership, which also allows for a number of benefits like advertising and sponsoring opportunities.
By Colin Jackson
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce (KCC) is preparing for its upcoming membership drive in April.

The drive aims to encourage new businesses, clubs and groups to join the chamber.

“Any time between April 1 and the end of the month, new businesses or new members can get a 20% discount for their annual membership,” said KCC Board Member Amy Roberts.

As of this month, the chamber has over 400 active members. Any business or organization in the Keweenaw Peninsula can apply.

Being a member can also allow for a number of benefits like advertising and sponsoring opportunities.

“We do a lot with businesses after-hours programs, we have lunch and learns, Wake Up Keweenaw breakfasts and opportunities for businesses to become involved in their community,” continued Roberts.

To kick off the drive, the chamber will sponsor a ribbon-cutting ceremony for New Power Tour Inc. on Saturday, located at 422 Quincy St. in Hancock. The ribbon will be cut at 10 a.m., followed by an open house until 1 p.m.

To learn more about the chamber and to apply, check out their website by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Urban to headline Northern Lights Music Fest
Keith Urban slated to headline Inaugural Northern Lights Music Fest
Justine Johnson was sentenced to life in prison after she said a hallucination of SpongeBob...
Mother sentenced to life in prison for murder of 3-year-old daughter
Explore: Marquette Historic District logo
New hotel coming to Downtown Marquette
ATF seeking information to lead to an arrest in arson investigation at the Enbridge’s St....
ATF offers reward for information on suspicious fire at Enbridge’s St. Ignace site
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school

Latest News

Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce to hold membership drive through April
Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce to hold membership drive through April
Marquette Regional History Center hosts scavenger hunt
Marquette Regional History Center hosts scavenger hunt
Delta Co Board of commissioners
Delta County Board of Commissioners approve recommendations to new administrator’s job description
Temporary campground set to open again for Ore to Shore Bike Race
Temporary campground set to open again for Ore to Shore Bike Race