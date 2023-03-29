Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce to hold membership drive through April

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce (KCC) is preparing for its upcoming membership drive in April.

The drive aims to encourage new businesses, clubs and groups to join the chamber.

“Any time between April 1 and the end of the month, new businesses or new members can get a 20% discount for their annual membership,” said KCC Board Member Amy Roberts.

As of this month, the chamber has over 400 active members. Any business or organization in the Keweenaw Peninsula can apply.

Being a member can also allow for a number of benefits like advertising and sponsoring opportunities.

“We do a lot with businesses after-hours programs, we have lunch and learns, Wake Up Keweenaw breakfasts and opportunities for businesses to become involved in their community,” continued Roberts.

To kick off the drive, the chamber will sponsor a ribbon-cutting ceremony for New Power Tour Inc. on Saturday, located at 422 Quincy St. in Hancock. The ribbon will be cut at 10 a.m., followed by an open house until 1 p.m.

To learn more about the chamber and to apply, check out their website by clicking here.

