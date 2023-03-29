Jesus Christ Superstar to show at Masonic Theatre

Performances are March 30-31, April 1, 6-8 at 7:00 p.m.
Promotional poster for Jesus Christ Superstar.
Promotional poster for Jesus Christ Superstar.(wluc)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Andrew Lloyd Weber’s rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar is hitting the Masonic Theatre in Marquette.

The musical premiers on Thursday, March 30 at 7:00 p.m.

Actress Jill Vermeulen tells the TV6 Morning News that the show has some adult themes and you may want to look into it before bringing your young kids.

The show is not a retelling of the bible but is a loose interpretation of the life and psychology of Jesus Christ and other biblical characters.

You can get your tickets at matimqt.org.

Take a sneak peek at a musical number from Jesus Christ Superstar at the Masonic Theatre.

The Masonic Theatre is located in the Masonic Center on Washington St. in Marquette.

