Jesus Christ Superstar to show at Masonic Theatre

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Andrew Lloyd Weber’s rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar is hitting the Masonic Theatre in Marquette.

The musical premiers on Thursday, March 30 at 7:00 p.m.

Actress Jill Vermeulen tells the TV6 Morning News that the show has some adult themes and you may want to look into it before bringing your young kids.

The show is not a retelling of the bible but is a loose interpretation of the life and psychology of Jesus Christ and other biblical characters.

Jesus Christ Superstar takes the stage March 30 and 31, April 1, 6, 7, and 8 at 7:00 p.m.

Jesus Christ Superstar takes the stage March 30 and 31, April 1, 6, 7, and 8 at 7:00 p.m.

You can get your tickets at matimqt.org.

Take a sneak peek at a musical number from Jesus Christ Superstar at the Masonic Theatre.

The Masonic Theatre is located in the Masonic Center on Washington St. in Marquette.

