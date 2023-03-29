Hancock Planning Commission approves revised solar, wind ordinance proposal at monthly meeting

The commission hopes that, through this ordinance, the use of solar and wind will be normalized...
By Colin Jackson
Published: Mar. 28, 2023
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - During its regular meeting on Monday night, the Hancock Planning Commission approved a final draft of its proposed solar and wind ordinance.

It focuses on the requirements for the installation and decommissioning of solar and wind energy systems in the city. The ordinance will now move on to the city council for review.

This ordinance was introduced in a public hearing in January but has undergone revisions as a result of public feedback.

“In the revision process from the feedback from community members and others, we took out some of the things that tried to over-specify how tall a solar or wind array would be,” said Hancock Planning Commission Member Steven Walton. “But rather just put in guidelines that suggest if it’s particularly large or particularly intrusive, then the city should have a look at it before neighbors suddenly start complaining.”

The commission began creating the ordinance after discovering there were no guidelines for renewable energy usage. Walton says their goal is to normalize the use of standard solar or wind installations in the city.

“One of the things that cities need, particularly Hancock, now being a Redevelopment Ready Community,” continued Walton. “Is that they need zoning and framing ordinances in place for things like solar and wind.”

Commissioner Susan Burack says if the ordinance is approved by the city council, she hopes it will encourage people to start looking into using solar and wind power.

“Hancock is the sunny side of the Portage,” added Burack. “And we could be a model city for solar and wind energy in a northern climate.”

The ordinance is expected to be reviewed at the city council’s next meeting.

