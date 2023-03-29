Gwinn to hold Feeding America event Wednesday

Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America) (PRNewsfoto/Feeding America)
Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America) (PRNewsfoto/Feeding America)(PRNewswire)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Mar. 29, 2023
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry event will take place in Gwinn on Wednesday evening.

The pantry will be located at Grace Lutheran Church at 588 W. M-35. Food distribution is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. eastern time this evening. This pantry is a drive-thru event, it is requested that anyone picking up food please stay in your car.

To view the Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry’s statewide schedule, and when it could be coming to an area near you, click here.

