First ever fire versus police hockey game drops puck in Iron Mountain

By Clint McLeod
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Firefighters and police officers squared off on the ice tonight in Iron Mountain. More than 15 players from departments across the central U.P. and northern Wisconsin played.

Organizers got the idea from a similar event in Houghton County. This is the first year for the game in Dickinson County.

Organizers said the game helps the first responders connect with the community and decide on bragging rights.

“We want to show the people we serve every day that we are not just firemen or cops. We like doing stuff in our off time. Come out and have a good time with us. We want to let the community join us in the game and have a good time together,” said Nate Furton, Iron Mountain Fire Department engineer.

Furton hopes to make the game next year into a scholarship fundraiser, with one scholarship for a local student perusing criminal justice and another for someone pursuing fire science.

