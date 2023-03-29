‘Everybody’s interest is the same’: USW Local 21 works with Billerud to find infection source

Billerud Logo
Billerud Logo(PRNewswire)
By Grace Blair
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - USW Local 21 is the largest union at the Billerud paper mill in Escanaba.

“We represent 670 employees at the Billerud paper mill. We are the largest of the three unions that represent employees there. The Teamsters at IBEW also represent,” said Jamie Dier, first vice president of USW Local 21.

Public Health Delta Menominee Counties says there are 17 confirmed and 59 probable blastomycosis cases, totaling 76 cases in Delta County. The common thread is that every person works at the mill.

Blastomycosis is a fungal infection from moist soil, trees and leaves. Symptoms are similar to other respiratory infections and it cannot be spread from person to person.

“Everybody’s interest is the same and that’s the health and safety of the employees at the mill - whether they’re union, salary, contract or anything else,” said Gerald Kell, president of USW Local 21.

Right now, Local 21 is working with Billerud, the health department and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health to determine where the fungal infection came from.

“There’s an ongoing investigation to try to determine sourcing but also to establish some change in protocols and practices to mitigate exposure moving forward,” said Kell.

Senator Ed McBroom (R-38th District) believes everyone is working well as a team to keep employees safe.

“I haven’t sensed any resistance from community leaders or from the mill leadership to try and get to the bottom of this as quickly as possible,” said McBroom.

On Sunday, a pancake breakfast will be at the Local 21 hall on Sheridan Road, hosted by Women of Steel.

“Which is a free-will donation. There will be pancakes, sausage, bacon, ham, eggs, juice, coffee,” said Dier.

It begins at 7 a.m. and continues through 2 p.m. All money raised will go to sick mill employees.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justine Johnson was sentenced to life in prison after she said a hallucination of SpongeBob...
Mother sentenced to life in prison for murder of 3-year-old daughter
Keith Urban to headline Northern Lights Music Fest
Keith Urban slated to headline Inaugural Northern Lights Music Fest
A map of the proposed Social District
City of Marquette to designate social district downtown
Steve Burns joins Pavlina Osta to preview his upcoming discussion at Northern Michigan University
“What Happened to Steve?”: original ‘Blues Clues’ actor speaks about battling depression, life now
Unions across Michigan are celebrating a victory after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation...
UP union members react to ‘Right to Work’ law repeal, calls it a ‘win’

Latest News

Person arrested for phone call reporting false threat to Escanaba hospital
Great Plains-based system to bring wintry mess, travel impacts late Thursday through early...
Snow dwindles to a mostly sunny Thursday before wintry mix late
Iron Mountain Outpatient Clinic
Great Lakes Recovery Center data shows increase in depression, anxiety feelings in middle school students
Each group developed their own product or service, building a website and social media presence...
NMU students develop companies, donate proceeds to charity