DNR to offer smokeless campgrounds in future

By Terese Ledy
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan DNR is considering making new ‘smokeless’ campgrounds to accommodate those who are breathing compromised.

Wood burning fires release lingering fine particles into the air. To combat that, the new areas will have no fire pits at all. These sites are options for people who have health risks and those who are trying to avoid smoke risks.

Rather than converting existing sites to smokeless, the DNR says they are looking to create campgrounds that are specifically made to be smokeless.

“We know that there are people in existing locations that already have campfires, and everybody’s campground is somebody’s favorite,” said Jason Fleming, DNR Parks and Recreation resources section chief. “So, when we do something like this, we’re probably looking at adding to the inventory, meaning that we would provide locations that would be available as opposed to removing existing opportunities.”

Though they are still in the planning stage, the DNR is working on getting these sites ready for the 2024 camping season.

