Delta County lottery club wins $1.4M prize

The Michigan Lottery offers a variety of fast cash games.(source: Michigan Lottery)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Delta County lottery club has won a $1.41 million Doubler Wild Time Progressive Fast Cash jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

The two-person ‘Wally’s Club’ lottery club bought the winning ticket at Wally’s Bar, located at 917 Delta Avenue in Gladstone.

“The two of us work at Wally’s, and we always play the Lottery together,” said the club’s representative, Jennifer Boulley-Wicklund. “We were closing one night and decided to purchase a Fast Cash ticket before leaving. I bought the ticket and put it in my pocket to check when I got home.”

“My boss called me later that night to tell me Wally’s had sold a $1.41 million winning Fast Cash ticket and asked if I’d purchased a ticket. I remembered that I hadn’t checked the ticket yet, so I grabbed it and looked it over. When I saw that we had won the jackpot, I couldn’t believe it. I called Thomas right away to tell him what we’d won!”

The club members have claimed their prize and both plan to save their winnings.

“Winning is still sinking in for the both of us. We plan to save our winnings, relax, and continue having fun like we always do,” said club member, Thomas Derusha.

Gladstone lottery(WLUC)

