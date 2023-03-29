The City of Ishpeming advises Al Quaal visitors about possible predator activity

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Ishpeming is asking visitors to the Al Quaal recreation area to be aware of their surroundings.

City Manager Craig Cugini said this comes after several people reported what they say look like signs of potential wolf activity.

“One of our parks and rec personnel had seen a track close to one of our buildings in the snow and then we had what looked to be an animal kill,” Cugini said. ”And then we’ve had some fishermen who fish really early in the morning say they saw something that looked like a wolf running across Teal Lake.”

John Pepin from the Michigan DNR said the agency appreciates the City of Ishpeming putting out the notice. However, the DNR wants to emphasize that there have been no wolf-human or wolf-dog interactions reported recently.

“This is something where we live in an area that is very close to wild areas. I appreciate the city also mentioning that we should co-exist with nature around us,” Pepin said.

Both Pepin and Cugini say, while there is no reason to worry, the best way to protect your pet is to use a leash.

“We want to make sure people are reminded that there is a leash law in Michigan using a leash will make you and your pet safe,” Cugini said.

According to the DNR, there has been only one wolf-dog conflict in Marquette County since 2022

“It usually occurs when a hunting dog is out in wolf territory. Those things do occur but it’s primarily during the hunting season,” Pepin said.

The DNR also recommends familiarizing yourself with coyote and dog tracks, so they can be distinguished from wolf tracks. In addition, hunters say they recommend adding bells or beepers to dog collars to keep wildlife away.

The DNR also has resources so you can remain up to date on wolf-dog conflicts in the area.

“We do have a map and dashboard on our website that keeps track of all wolf-dog conflicts throughout the state,” Pepin said.

If you do encounter a wolf, make sure to report it to the DNR.

