Winter parking ban ends Saturday for Marquette city

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The winter parking ban is set to expire this Saturday.

We checked in with the Marquette City Police to see if the upcoming winter storm is going to extend the ban. Captain James Finkbeiner says they are not planning on extending but they will be keeping in contact with the weather service.

According to the captain, the ban has only been extended a couple of times over the past ten years. He reminds people to continue to be mindful of parking on the street if there is snow or ice.

“We would just ask people that, even though the winter parking ban is going to officially end on April 1st, to continue as long as we see some snow to continue to park off street,” said Captain Finkbeiner. “That would just allow when we do get snow and ice, allows those public works crews to still clear those streets and make sure that everybody gets safe passage to where they need to go.”

The Marquette Police Department would like to encourage everyone to practice safety while driving, especially on snow or ice.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.