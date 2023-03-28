“What Happened to Steve?” the original ‘Blues Clues’ speaks about life now and battling depression

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Many millennials grew up watching Steve Burns on Nickelodeon’s iconic children’s show “Blues Clues,” as the show’s original host.

Pavlina Osta catches up with Burns and finds out how he dealt with severe clinical depression while shooting the show and where he is now.

If you would like to attend the talk you can purchase tickets here.

Student tickets are free with ID, and general public tickets are $5 each.

A meet and greet will follow at 8:15pm.

