The UPside - Every Child Every Month

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students who have access to less than 100 books at home, on average will be one to two years behind students who do by the time they get to sixth grade.

A program at a school in Iron River is trying to make sure their students have access to those books. Every Child Every Month is a program that gives children, K-5, at Stambaugh Elementary in Iron River a new book each month at no cost to the family.

After attending a reading conference, teacher Megan Anderson wanted to ensure students at Stambaugh had access to more books and worked with other teachers and staff to start the program. Students are twice as likely to read a book they choose, so they select a book from a menu based on their reading ability and interests.

The entire program is funded by donations from community businesses, area residents, and others invested in student success. Megan says every teacher in the school has helped in one way or another, with a common goal of helping the students.

The program has helped build an interest in reading for the children at Stambaugh Elementary, and that is why Every Child Every Month is this week’s UPsider, for making a difference to the people of Upper Michigan.

