UP Construction Council launches Construction Connect UP program

Students learning to weld
Students learning to weld(WRDW)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new program for CTE students is coming to the U.P.

CTE, or Career Technical Education, encourages students to learn skilled trades through hands-on learning. The Upper Peninsula Construction Council (UPCC) is launching the Construction Connect U.P. program for the 2023-24 school year. Students will attend their CTE classes as normal, but will also get a chance to work with a contractor for two to three hours a day.

Students will learn a trade while gaining real-life experience and getting paid. Organizers say the program will lead students to a career that is currently in high demand.

“There is a huge need across the U.P., across the State of Michigan and across the United States for skilled craftspeople,” said Michael Smith, UPCC executive director. “Somebody that can use their most important tool – which is their brain – but they can apply that physically with their hands.”

Students must be graduating seniors during the 2023-24 school year and be enrolled in a CTE program. There are 12 spots available.

If you or your student is interested in applying for the program, click here.

