Temporary campground set to open again for Ore to Shore Bike Race

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A temporary campground is returning to Negaunee this summer for the Ore to Shore Bike Race.

During the weekend of Aug. 12 to 14, the Jackson Mine Park will allow participants in the race to stay two nights.

Marketing Coordinator for the Ore to Shore Bike Race Nic Tuma said they’re getting a head start on planning.

“Last year we started fairly late,” Tuma said. “It was like July 25th when we opened up the sign up for the campground, so it was fairly late, just a few weeks before the race, so this year we’re getting an early start which is exciting.”

The campground will be located near the start of the 48-mile Hard Rock and 28-mile Soft Rock races. Tuma said this reduces stress for the racers.

“They were just really happy about being, first of all, close to the race start,” Tuma said. “It was just convenient for them, and it was just a really relaxing experience.”

This campground will not only be right by the starting lines but will also provide access to businesses in downtown Negaunee. Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron said he hopes this will boost traffic downtown.

“We are hoping that we also get a bit of overflow into some of our businesses, local bars, restaurants, shops, just partake in some of those commerce activities,” Heffron said.

Tuma also said around 2,500 people signed up for the race last year, and he’s expecting more this year.

Registration for the race is currently open, while registration for the campground is expected to open in April. To register for the campground, you must be a participant of one of the Ore to Shore races.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.