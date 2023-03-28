Snow showers increase behind clipper system

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A clipper system with an upper-level trough will move through the region by tomorrow. We’ll have scattered snow showers develop this afternoon with lake-effect snow increasing tonight through tomorrow. Snow amounts will range 3-6″ across the near with 6-8″ within Marquette and Alger counties. Areas in the southern U.P. will have snow ranges from 1-3″. Plan on slick roads. Our next system comes at the end of the week. This one will bring a wintry mixture, including wet snow, rain, and freezing rain. We’re expecting slushy road conditions with some accumulating snow by Saturday. Stay tuned for changes!

Today: Cloudy with scattered snow showers

>Highs: Upper 20s west, mid to upper 30s elsewhere

Wednesday: Lake effect snow across the north and windy

>Highs: Mainly Mid to upper 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and near seasonal

> Highs: Mid-30s

Friday: A wintry mixture of wet snow, rain, and freezing rain

>Highs: Low 30s

Saturday: Morning wet snow for the eastern half of the U.P.

>Highs: Upper 20 to low 30s

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered rain/snow mix

>Highs: Mid-30s

Monday: Partly cloudy and near seasonal

>Highs: Mid 30s

