Snow, gusty conditions to roll in before winding down later Wednesday

View NWS alerts HERE.

A wintry clipper system brushes light to moderate snow over Upper Michigan Tuesday night, create some slippery spots during the evening commute. As the system exits the region however, lake effect snow production ramps up overnight with moderate to heavy bands over the northwest wind belts. Snowfall totals exceeding a half-foot is possible in elevated terrain close to the Lake Superior shore.

A dry and warm airmass moves in early Thursday, but is followed later in the evening by a Central Plains system that threatens to bring moderate to heavy mixed rain and snow into the end of the work week.

Snow diminishes into the weekend before another winter system approaches the U.P. later Sunday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with snow showers scattering overnight

>Lows: 0s/20s (colder interior west)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts early, then snow/clouds diminishing west to east into the evening; patchy blowing snow especially early; blustery

>Highs: 20s/30

Thursday: Partly cloudy early then increasing clouds in the evening with a wintry mix (snow/freezing rain/rain) moving west; breezy and mild

>Highs: 40

Friday: Mostly cloudy with wintry mix (snow/freezing rain/rain), becoming of moderate to heavy intensity late; windy

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy snow early then tapering off in the evening; cooler and windy

>Highs: 30

Sunday: Partly cloudy early then mix moving in west in the afternoon

>Highs: 30s/40

Monday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers early then tapering off in the afternoon; mild

>Highs: 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of mixed rain and snow

>Highs: 40

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.