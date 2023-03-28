Opioid-related deaths decrease as cocaine-related deaths increase in Michigan

(n/a)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A yearly report from Sparrow showed a decline in opioid and heroin deaths and a rise in cocaine and methamphetamine-related deaths.

Sparrow Forensic Pathology Services released its 2022 annual report on drug-related deaths in five counties. They covered Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella, and Shiawassee. According to Sparrow, the report included declines in total drug-related deaths and in opioid and heroin-related deaths. Meanwhile, it showed an increase in cocaine, stimulant-related, and amphetamine/methamphetamine-related deaths.

Sparrow defines drug-related deaths as “those which result entirely or partially from the physiologic effects of acute toxicity. Therefore, included here are deaths which resulted from a combination of natural disease and acute intoxication.”

In 2022, the total number of drug-related deaths decreased by 9%.

Sparrow posted a list of statistics on drug-death percentages:

  • “Opioid-related deaths decreased by 8% (13 fewer)
  • Heroin-related2 deaths decreased by 25% (1 fewer)
  • Fentanyl-related deaths decreased by 2% (3 fewer)
  • Stimulant-related deaths increased by 17% (17 more)
  • Cocaine-related deaths increased by 35% (18 more)
  • Amphetamine/Methamphetamine-related deaths increased by 6% (4 more)
  • Ethanol (alcohol)-related deaths decreased by 35% (16 fewer)”

82% of all drug-related deaths involved at least one opioid according to Sparrow. Meanwhile, 62% of all drug-related deaths involved at least one stimulant drug.

If you want to view more information, you can go to Sparrow’s website and view the 2022 annual drug report.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Urban to headline Northern Lights Music Fest
Keith Urban slated to headline Inaugural Northern Lights Music Fest
ATF seeking information to lead to an arrest in arson investigation at the Enbridge’s St....
ATF offers reward for information on suspicious fire at Enbridge’s St. Ignace site
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Explore: Marquette Historic District logo
New hotel coming to Downtown Marquette
Virginia doctors call for prescription drug affordability board.
1 of 2 women arrested for prescription fraud in Negaunee fails to appear for arraignment

Latest News

Kevin Dorr joins Tia Trudgeon and Don Ryan on Upper Michigan Today.
Navigating your Medicare coverage plan
Steve Burns joins Pavlina Osta to preview his upcoming discussion at Northern Michigan University
“What Happened to Steve?”: original ‘Blues Clues’ actor speaks about battling depression, life now
Steve Burns joins Pavlina Osta to preview his upcoming discussion at Northern Michigan University
“What Happened to Steve?” the original ‘Blues Clues’ speaks about depression
Brad Neumann, Senior Extension Educator at MSU joins Pavlina and Tia in studio
New MSU extension offers citizen planner programs