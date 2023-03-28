NMU hosts Civility Week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU is hosting its first-ever Civility Week.

Festivities kicked off Monday with an event called Cup of Civility. Throughout the week there will be ways for folks to get involved. This includes events like a student speech contest, panels, discussions, and a documentary screening. Tuesday’s events included a session about academic freedom and civility and a virtual discussion on civility in the classroom.

Organizers say the country could use some civility these days.

“We’re mindful of the fact that we, as a nation, are becoming more and more divided and, unfortunately, less and less civil,” said Dwight Brady, NMU professor. “We want to call attention to that and of course, it gives you an opportunity to step back and see what some of the issues are and maybe how we can solve those.”

For a full list of events this week, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.