New MSU extension offers citizen planner programs

The citizen planner program is offered in a classroom, via video conference, or through a self-paced opportunity called “Citizen Planner Online”.
By Pavlina Osta
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Are you looking to get into local government or on the zoning board of appeals? Michigan State University is now offering an extension program so you can achieve that goal.

Brad Neumann is the Senior Extension Educator at Michigan State University, he joins Pavlina Osta and Tia Trudgeon live in the studio to talk about the new program.

If you are interested in registering, click here.

