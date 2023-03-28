Navigating your Medicare coverage plan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Navigating your Medicare plan can be complicated.

With few resources outside of the internet, it’s difficult to know if you’re getting the most out of your plan, or if you even have the right one in the first place.

28% of Yoopers, or roughly 83,000 people here in the U.P., are eligible for Medicare.

Unfortunately, there aren’t many Medicare education opportunities, which is where Independent Healthcare Broker Kevin Dorr comes in.

He won’t just sell you insurance, he’ll make sure you know the fine print.

More on that on Upper Michigan Today episode 256, but first,

stories of the day.

Don Ryan joins Tia Trudgeon to share new developments happening in Marquette and Houghton.

Downtown Marquette social district, a new hotel, and new offerings at Michigan Tech University.

Now, back to healthcare.

As an independent broker, Dorr’s job isn’t to sell you a specific brand of insurance. He represents a dozen agencies, so it’s Dorr’s mission to educate you about the options and to help you find the right one.

Healthcare Broker Kevin Dorr does more than sell you Medicare- he educates you on it.

Dorr explains Medicare Parts A, B, and D and says if you don’t enroll properly, you can get stuck with extra monthly payments.

What to know about enrolling in Medicare.

You can contact Kevin Dorr of Mapping Medicare by calling (906) 360-0948, or emailing kevindorr@mappingmedicare.com, or visiting mappingmedicare.com.

And finally on Upper Michigan Today, don’t forget to look up at the night sky this week!

Look up at the night sky this week!

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.