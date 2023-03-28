Marquette Regional History Center hosts scavenger hunt

The Marquette Regional History Center is hosting a scavenger hunt for kids of all ages.
The Marquette Regional History Center is hosting a scavenger hunt for kids of all ages.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Regional History Center (MRHC) is looking to liven up spring break with a historical scavenger hunt.

The MRHC made this scavenger hunt to encourage kids and adults to learn about history and explore the center. MRHC’S education assistant says spring break is a great opportunity to come as a family.

“It’s just exciting now that it is spring break,” said Emily Varga, Marquette Regional History Center education and administration assistant. “We kind of wanted to re-put it out there so people that still want to learn over spring break or are looking for things to do that are exciting and fun can come in and be able to do that.”

The center normally closes at 5 p.m. on most weekdays and 8 p.m. on Wednesdays. The next exhibit for the MRHC is Researching Misconceptions in U.P. Lore, which opens Wednesday, April 5 at 6:30 p.m.

