Marquette local food banks are always taking donations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Food pantries are seeing an increase in people needing food assistance in 2023 compared to previous years.

Salvation Army U.P. Regional Director Cari Detmers said she doesn’t expect that number to go down soon.

“So, across the board, Escanaba to here in Marquette, out in Ishpeming, was about 15-20% of an increase compared to last year,” said Detmers. “We are expecting that to go up even further these next couple of months. "

Detmers went on to say the reason for the pantry traffic is that citizens are no longer receiving COVID-19 relief payments. Combined with inflation, this has resulted in a more diverse group of people visiting the pantry.

“Working families that are coming in just trying to make things meet together at the end of the month and that’s where we can step in and help,” said Detmers. “We are also seeing people who haven’t necessarily needed to use the pantry over the last few years are coming back.”

St. Vincent De Paul in Marquette said it is making sure its pantries stay well-stocked to meet this need as well. Director Ellen Sargent believes more people should take advantage of food pantries. She also states pantries are not just for low-income families.

“You can qualify at 200% of the poverty level and if you have a bigger family, it just helps the stretch,” said Sargent.

Both St Vincent De Paul and the Salvation Army said they want to thank the entire community for all the donations. They said even something as small as one donated item helps.

