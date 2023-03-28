Marquette bartenders to go head-to-head in Cocktail Competition

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Landmark Inn is hosting a Cocktail Competition this weekend.

Eight Marquette bartenders will go head-to-head to create the best cocktail they can make. Some of the competitors include Digs, the Honorable Distillery, and Steinhaus.

For a $5 entry fee, you can sample all the cocktails and vote for your favorite. The winning bartender will get bragging rights until next year’s competition.

Organizers say the event will be a fun excuse to try some new cocktails.

“I know we have a lot of folks in the Marquette area that love the craft cocktails scene we have in this town,” said Jordan Green, Landmark Inn general manager. “So, it’s exciting to see that kind of community come together just for fun.”

The Landmark Inn’s Cocktail Competition will be this Sunday, April 2 at 4 p.m. at the Landmark Inn.

