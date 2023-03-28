Kall Morris Inc. selected as Small Business of the Year by Northwest Michigan APEX Accelerator

KMI logo- courtesy of KMI
KMI logo- courtesy of KMI(Annette Giachino)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Kall Morris Inc. (KMI) of Marquette has been selected as the Northwest Michigan APEX Accelerator, formerly PTAC, Small Business of the Year.

KMI is a space solutions company that removes and repurposes uncooperative objects in Earth orbit to protect critical space assets.

According to a press release from Networks Northwest, the company is being recognized for working to increase its government sales with assistance from the PTAC. KMI worked with APEX Accelerator to position itself for government contracting and submitted multiple proposals, eventually winning three research contracts through the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) worth $750,000 in total as of September 2022.

The awards have enabled KMI to hire ten additional staff members with the intention of hiring more staff. KMI is also expanding into a larger and more permanent facility in the Marquette area.

KMI continues to interact regularly with APEX Accelerator whenever staff members have questions about acquisition regulations/processes or wish to receive training on specific government contracting topics.

“Utilizing APEX Accelerator is the easiest and strongest recommendation I can make to other companies interested in contracting with the government themselves,” said Troy Morris, co-founder and director of operations for KMI.

“Working with our local APEX Accelerator, and guided by our representative Leo, KMI has been able to access, engage, and achieve with the US government nearly $1 million in contracts, with opportunity and confidence for so much more.”

“It is very rewarding to help a small business like KMI who is doing such big things,” said Cathy Fairbanks, Northwest Michigan APEX Accelerator regional director. “To think we may have played a very small part in providing technology that cleans up space debris is incredible.”

KMI will be formally honored at the Annual Michigan Celebrates Small Business (MCSB) awards gala on May 2 in Lansing.

The Northwest Michigan APEX Accelerator is a grant-funded organization, supported by federal and state agencies, and offering no-cost marketing, technical consulting, and training to businesses in Northwest Lower Michigan and the Upper Peninsula who wish to pursue government contracts. More information is available at nwm.org/PTAC.

