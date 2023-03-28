Home Builders Association of the Upper Peninsula assists with job search

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Over 60 positions across the U.P. in the residential construction industry are open.

The Home Builders Association of the Upper Peninsula has been helping their members get in touch with employers since 2015. Applicants are able to apply in-person or online and the association will send those applications to businesses within the Home Builders Association who are hiring.

CEO Sarah Foster said businesses are not just looking for skilled craftsmen.

“The majority, not all of them, but the majority of these builders are willing to hire high school students for the summer and college students,” Foster said. “So, if there are students out there looking for work outside who don’t mind getting their hands dirty and doing a little physical work, please apply.”

Click here to learn more about the Home Builders Association of the U.P.’s applications.

The Home Builders Association of the U.P. is located at 3125 Wright St. in Marquette.

