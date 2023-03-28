Dickinson County Board unanimously approves Pine Mountain renovation proposal

Storie Co. has proposed a $25 million renovation to Pine Mountain.
By Clint McLeod
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson County Board unanimously approved a renovation proposal to Pine Mountain.

Storie Co. has proposed a $25 million renovation to Pine Mountain. After getting approval for its brownfield tax recapture plan from the city of Iron Mountain and Breitung Township, the final step was the county board.

Now, with the board’s approval, the resort can send out bids and start the renovation project.

“I just believe in economic development in the county,” said Barbara Kramer, Dickinson County commissioner. “This is a great step forward with Pine Mountain developing and the Kiwanis Ski Club expanding. We can look forward to some great things as far as winter entertainment and summer entertainment.”

The construction is expected to take about a year. Storie Co. hopes to have most of the improvements done before the end of 2023.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

