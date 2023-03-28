City of Marquette to designate social district downtown

A map of the proposed Social District
A map of the proposed Social District(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Marquette will designate a Social District downtown.

A social district is where licensed businesses can sell alcohol to customers who can then enjoy those drinks outside in a common area. The Marquette Downtown Development Authority (DDA) has been in favor of designating Third and Washington Streets as a social district. The Marquette City Commission voted Monday to approve the DDA’s recommendation.

The city of Marquette’s mayor, Cody Mayer, said this is one way the city is supporting small businesses.

“This is going to bring a lot more business down to those businesses,” said Mayer. “I think it’s something taking away from COVID we learned is an interesting way we can help support our local businesses.”

The city commissioners also discussed a tax exemption for new affordable housing units in Marquette. Developers will build 50 new units at 1502 W. Ridge St. called Black Rock Crossing. Those developers will pay a service fee in lieu of property taxes.

