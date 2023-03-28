Bay College hosts health and career fair in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Inside the Besse Galleries of Bay College, dozens of students attended the health career and college fair Tuesday.

32 healthcare organizations from across the U.P. and Wisconsin were in attendance. Coordinator Jennifer Farnsworth said it’s a great opportunity for graduating students.

“They of course are going to be the ones looking for jobs currently and the whole process of seeking out that job takes a little bit of time as well as the hiring process so getting out and seeing what is available is really important,” Farnsworth said.

Farnsworth highlights two big opportunities for students.

“We have some areas that provide nurse externships for new graduate nurses and also Baycliff that has wonderful opportunities to work with pediatric populations,” Farnsworth said.

Farnsworth adds that it’s important to emphasize health careers as there is a shortage in the field.

“Getting the word out for what is needed at these facilities is really important,” Farnsworth said. “There is a fairly high rate of retirement of healthcare career workers right now and post covid there were a lot of workers that those different career routes.”

Student Erin Johnson was excited to check out the different opportunities.

“I think it’s really important that we keep doing things like this so that people know there are a ton of jobs and demand for health care so it’s really great that this was being put on today,” Johnson said.

Johnson also said although she is unsure of what she wants to do after graduation, the event gave her a good idea.

“I know that I really enjoy the OB clinic and I like the variety of a family practice, seeing all sorts of patients. And there was a lot of variety here to look into,” Johnson said.

Farnsworth said in the future, the college is looking to extend the health career fair to twice a year at both the Escanaba and Iron Mountain campuses.

