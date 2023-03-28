35 new cabins, bike trails and more than 20 new jobs expected during Pine Mountain renovation

Exterior of the resort
Exterior of the resort(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A $25 million renovation project at Pine Mountain is one step closer to breaking ground.

Bids and construction for the renovation project can now get underway. This comes after the Dickinson County Board approved the owner of the resort, Storie Co’s, proposal during Monday night’s board meeting.

“We are hoping to send bids out in the next couple of weeks for the project. Both for site work and the cabins will be prefabricated off-site,” said Trinity Hart, Storie Co. chief development officer.

The planned renovations include building 35 cabins for guests to stay in. Since taking over in the fall, Storie Co. has added more than 20 jobs to Pine Mountain. This renovation effort projects another 25 jobs will be added.

“We focus on outdoor recreation and really believe that it can be a driver for both economic development and growth of the community,” Hart said.

The project will also add green space for the community at the base of the hill and the addition of outdoor biking trails.

The county board unanimously voted to approve the project.

“I just believe in economic development in the county. This is a great step forward with Pine Mountain developing and the Kiwanis Ski Club expanding. We can look forward to some great things as far as winter entertainment and summer entertainment,” said Barbara Kramer, Dickinson County commissioner.

The project has been in the works for more than a year. Hart hopes to break ground as soon as possible.

“We’re here and we want to be good community members and community partners. Our goal is to create spaces specifically for locals too,” Hart said.

The hope is to install as many cabins as possible by the end of the year, just in time for next year’s ski jumps.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Urban to headline Northern Lights Music Fest
Keith Urban slated to headline Inaugural Northern Lights Music Fest
Explore: Marquette Historic District logo
New hotel coming to Downtown Marquette
ATF seeking information to lead to an arrest in arson investigation at the Enbridge’s St....
ATF offers reward for information on suspicious fire at Enbridge’s St. Ignace site
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Justine Johnson was sentenced to life in prison after she said a hallucination of SpongeBob...
Mother sentenced to life in prison for murder of 3-year-old daughter

Latest News

The DDA is waiting for approval from the Michigan Liquor Control Commission which its executive...
Downtown Marquette to contain social district, allow businesses to opt-in
Slippery areas, poor visibility overnight through Wednesday before snow, winds subside later in...
Snow, gusty conditions to roll in before winding down later Wednesday
The Marquette Regional History Center is hosting a scavenger hunt for kids of all ages.
Marquette Regional History Center hosts scavenger hunt
KMI logo- courtesy of KMI
Kall Morris Inc. selected as Small Business of the Year by Northwest Michigan APEX Accelerator