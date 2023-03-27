Wintry spread of spring snow showers through midweek in the UP

View NWS alerts HERE.

A series of clipper systems bring snow chances to the region Monday and Wednesday.

A dry, warm airmass moves in early Thursday, but is followed later in the evening by a Central Plains system that threatens to bring moderate to heavy mixed rain and snow into the end of the work week.

Snow diminishes into the weekend before another winter system approaches the U.P. later Sunday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with snow showers scattering overnight

>Lows: 10s/20s (colder inland, less cold nearshore)

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers early; dwindling midday then ramping up with light to moderate snow in the afternoon west, spreading to the east in the evening

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts early then diminishing in the afternoon; patchy blowing snow especially early; blustery

>Highs: 20s/30

Thursday: Partly cloudy early then increasing clouds in the evening with a wintry mix (snow/freezing rain/rain) moving west; breezy and mild

>Highs: 40

Friday: Mostly cloudy with wintry mix (snow/freezing rain/rain), becoming of moderate to heavy intensity late; windy

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy wet snow early then tapering off in the evening; cooler and windy

>Highs: 30

Sunday: Partly cloudy early then snow moving in west in the afternoon

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers early then tapering off in the afternoon

>Highs: 30s

