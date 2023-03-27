Superiorland Pickleball Club welcomes players of all levels

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There are over 36 million pickleball players in the United States, making it the country’s fastest-growing sport.

John Sutton and Alex LaChappelle of the Superiorland Pickleball Club are the featured guests on Upper Michigan Today episode 255 to talk about the sport and the reach it has in the Marquette community.

But first, stories of the day.

Elizabeth Peterson is off this week and Tia Trudgeon will be joined by a guest host each day.

Munising state champs, an iHeartRadio award winner, the inaugural Northern Lights Music Fest, and a Blockbuster comeback speculation.

Now, back to pickleball.

Sutton says the sport is great for beginner athletes because the court isn’t large and you don’t need to hit the ball with a lot of force.

With the Superiorland Pickleball Club, there’s a social aspect to the game as well.

Pickleball paddles resemble ping pong paddles but are slightly larger and square. The balls are airy, light, and easy to hit.

If you’re a beginner looking to play for the first, LaChappelle says a cheap paddle will be sufficient and he or other club members will be happy to show you the ropes.

The Baraga Gym offers beginner drop-in pickleball on Mondays from noon to 2:30 p.m., Wednesdays from 12:30 to 3:00 p.m., and Fridays from noon to 2:00, with intermediate/advanced pickleball on Mondays from 2:30 to 4:00, Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and on Thursdays and Fridays from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.. The gym is reserved on Tuesdays from noon to 4:00 p.m. for athletes of all levels.

Once the weather permits, drop-in pickleball will pick back up at the Sands Township Park courts.

LaChappelle says beginners should practice hitting the ball against a wall to develop a consistent and controlled hit.

The biggest mistake he sees in beginners is hitting the ball too hard.

Keep up to date with the Superiorland Pickleball Club and upcoming events on Facebook.

The Superiorland Pickleball Club invites you to play in tournaments this summer!

The Superiorland Pickleball Club Tournament is June 10-11 at the Sands Township Courts. You can email jsutton0720@gmail.com for a registration form.

The Kiwanis Pickleball Tournament is happening August 19-20 at the Sands Township Courts.

