Superiorland Pickleball Club welcomes players of all levels

Drop into pickleball to find out why it’s America’s fastest-growing sport
Scott Sampeer, Alex LaChappelle, Tia Trudgeon and John Sutton on Upper Michigan Today.
Scott Sampeer, Alex LaChappelle, Tia Trudgeon and John Sutton on Upper Michigan Today.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There are over 36 million pickleball players in the United States, making it the country’s fastest-growing sport.

John Sutton and Alex LaChappelle of the Superiorland Pickleball Club are the featured guests on Upper Michigan Today episode 255 to talk about the sport and the reach it has in the Marquette community.

But first, stories of the day.

Elizabeth Peterson is off this week and Tia Trudgeon will be joined by a guest host each day.

Munising state champs, an iHeartRadio award winner, the inaugural Northern Lights Music Fest, and a Blockbuster comeback speculation.

Now, back to pickleball.

Sutton says the sport is great for beginner athletes because the court isn’t large and you don’t need to hit the ball with a lot of force.

With the Superiorland Pickleball Club, there’s a social aspect to the game as well.

Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. because it suits all ages and fitness levels.

Pickleball paddles resemble ping pong paddles but are slightly larger and square. The balls are airy, light, and easy to hit.

If you’re a beginner looking to play for the first, LaChappelle says a cheap paddle will be sufficient and he or other club members will be happy to show you the ropes.

The Baraga Gym offers beginner drop-in pickleball on Mondays from noon to 2:30 p.m., Wednesdays from 12:30 to 3:00 p.m., and Fridays from noon to 2:00, with intermediate/advanced pickleball on Mondays from 2:30 to 4:00, Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and on Thursdays and Fridays from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.. The gym is reserved on Tuesdays from noon to 4:00 p.m. for athletes of all levels.

Once the weather permits, drop-in pickleball will pick back up at the Sands Township Park courts.

The Baraga Gym Senior Center in Marquette hosts open pickleball play nearly every day.

LaChappelle says beginners should practice hitting the ball against a wall to develop a consistent and controlled hit.

The biggest mistake he sees in beginners is hitting the ball too hard.

Keep up to date with the Superiorland Pickleball Club and upcoming events on Facebook.

The Superiorland Pickleball Club invites you to play in tournaments this summer!

The Superiorland Pickleball Club Tournament is June 10-11 at the Sands Township Courts. You can email jsutton0720@gmail.com for a registration form.

The Kiwanis Pickleball Tournament is happening August 19-20 at the Sands Township Courts.

You can keep up with the club and its schedule on Facebook here.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Urban to headline Northern Lights Music Fest
Keith Urban slated to headline Inaugural Northern Lights Music Fest
Witt running the 40 yard-dash during Pro Day
Jake Witt shines at Central Michigan Pro Day, now awaits NFL Draft
Conservation Officers find missing teenager by following footprints into frozen swamp in West Branch Township
The Munising boys basketball team with their state championship trophy, March 25, 2023.
UP Power! Munising boys basketball team wins first state title
Iron Mountain police car.
Search for Ian Goldi is still ongoing

Latest News

Mugshot of Dawaun Johnson from the Baraga County Sheriff's Office
UPDATE: Preliminary exam for Semi driver arrested in deadly L’Anse gas station crash adjourned third time
The Boat, Sport & RV Show
Boat, Sport and RV Show returns to the Superior Dome this weekend
Gogebic Community College President, Dr. George McNulty.
GCC president to resign at end of school year
Stephanie Jones joins Pavlina and Tia to explain how it works and where the money really goes.
How do real estate agents get paid? Stephanie Jones tells us what we need to know when buying a home