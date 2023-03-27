New hotel coming to Downtown Marquette

Explore: Marquette Historic District logo(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new hotel is coming to Downtown Marquette. Explore: Marquette Historic District will be a 16-room boutique hotel. It will be at 136 W. Baraga Ave. where Campus Laundry used to be located. The hotel will be designed for guests to explore the downtown area by promoting walkability to the surrounding businesses.

Explore teamed up with Closner Construction and RG Design for the project. Closner Construction’s President, Jeff Goodney, says the company is excited to turn the historic building into something the community can enjoy.

“Closner is excited to be part of a great project team that includes local ownership of the hotel and friendships that go back decades,” said Goodney. “Also, transforming an old historic building into a new space that the community can enjoy is amazing.”

Construction will begin this April and is expected to be completed in May of 2024.

