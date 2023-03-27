Munising community celebrates Mustang championship win

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Orange and black papered the corners and windows of downtown Munising Monday.

Pride in the Munising High School Boys Basketball championship win has spread far beyond the walls of the school.

“We have had a lot of successful teams in basketball and football that have made it to the playoffs but none of them have brought back the state championships,” Munising High School Boys Basketball Head Coach Terry Kienitz said. “For finally a team from Munising to be able to do that I know the community is as happy as can be.”

The team won the Division 4 boys basketball state final game Saturday defeating Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian with a final score of 39 to 37.

It is the first championship title in the school’s history. Kienitz says from day one he knew this was the year.

“They worked extra hard in practice; we had some long practices, and we had some tough practices. Credit to the guys who get on the court but also credit to the guys that were helping those guys get better in practice,” Kienitz said.

Gallery coffee in Munising had a watch party for the event. General manager David Bowerman says while many attended to watch, a large portion of the community traveled to Lansing.

“Things like this definitely bring the community together,” Bowerman said. “Everyone who came in the shop today obviously that is what was on the forefront of everyone’s minds. Everyone watched the game, there is not one person I know in the community who wasn’t at the game, watching on TV or listening on the radio.”

Sophomore Carson Kienitz played in the big game. He says getting there was really a community effort.

“The community was great for the entire year, not even just this state championship run,” Kienitz said. “Everyone from the community seem to come down to that game it was loud and packed. When we came back home across the bridge, we had everyone start escorting us it was amazing, I have never seen that many people at one time.”

Keinitz says he will remember this win for years to come.

“We played one of our best games in the state championship and the team has become family,” Kienitz said. “I will forever remember this moment.”

Both the coaches and players say the one thing they are looking forward to the most is hanging the championship banner from rafters where everyone can see what it means to be a mustang.

