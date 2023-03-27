Keith Urban slated to headline Inaugural Northern Lights Music Fest

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Grammy Award-winning country music singer, songwriter, and guitarist Keith Urban will headline this year’s Northern Lights Music Fest in Escanaba.

The festival will be held July 21 and 22 at the U.P. State Fairgrounds. The two-day summer festival will feature rock, and country performances, unique food vendors, and on-site camping. Opening night will kick off with Rock Night, featuring American 80′s rock band Steelheart, the original voice of Skid Row, Sebastian Bach, and Michigan hard rock band Pop Evil, to close the night. Escanaba native Kevin Chown will represent the Upper Peninsula when he takes the stage on bass guitar for both Steelheart and Bach.

Saturday, July 22 will be a day for country hits starting with Austin Snell, who has coined “grunge country,” a mix of country and rock. Keith Urban, best known for hits like “Days Go By,” “Somebody Like You,” and most recently, “Street Called Main” will then take to the stage.

Northern Lights Music Fest (WLUC)

Tickets go on sale on March 31 and can be purchased here.

Those who purchase a ticket for Saturday’s lineup will receive free entry for Rock Night if they present a valid ticket at the gate. Tickets for Friday, July 21 are $46.50 (all ticket fees included). Ticket prices for Saturday, July 22 range from $52.50 to $120.50 (all ticket fees included).

Northern Lights Music Fest is sponsored and presented in part by the Delta Chamber of Commerce, Radio Results Network, and the Upper Peninsula State Fairgrounds.

