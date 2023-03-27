GCC president to resign at end of school year

Gogebic Community College President, Dr. George McNulty.
Gogebic Community College President, Dr. George McNulty.(GCC/WLUC)
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:10 AM EDT
IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - Gogebic Community College is searching for a new president.

GCC President Dr. George McNulty announced his intention to resign effective June 30, 2023 at last week’s regular monthly meeting of the Gogebic Community College Board of Trustees.

McNulty has served as the President of the College since July 2019 and has been employed with GCC for four years. In his letter, President McNulty wished all college constituencies the very best in the future.

“Gogebic Community College is a special place and is an exceptionally valuable resource for our students and communities in the Upper Peninsula,” said McNulty. 

During his tenure, GCC say the college has demonstrated fiscal responsibility and clean audit opinions, reinvigorated the Strategic Planning process from 2020-2023, technology and facility upgrades, grants development, partnerships with ISDs and workforce programming advancements and hired some dynamic employees.

“We wish him and his family the very best in his future endeavors and sincerely thank him for his steadfast service to Gogebic Community College,” said Susan Beals, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees.

