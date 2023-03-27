Gas price averages decrease another 7 cents over the past week

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan drivers will notice even lower gas prices this week at the pumps, as averages have dropped 7 cents since last week.

The state average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is now $3.38 per gallon according to AAA of Michigan. That price is lower than the national average, which is now $3.44 per gallon. This latest dip in price is due to the continued decrease in the price of crude oil.

In the Upper Peninsula, drivers will notice the highest gas price averages in Chippewa, and Mackinac Counties, with an average of $3.59 per gallon. Meantime, Baraga County has the lowest average at $3.27 per gallon.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.