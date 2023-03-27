Chances for light snow through the midweek

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
A cold front swings through with a short wave trough in the jetstream between today and Wednesday. This will set off some light snow showers at times with mainly daytime lake effect snow Tuesday into Wednesday. Snow amounts will mainly be 1-2″ with 3-6″ in the higher elevations of Marquette and Baraga counties. Our next system will be more impactful. It will bring wet snow and freezing rain on Friday into Saturday. There are still some model inconsistencies so stay tuned for changes. However, plan on road conditions being slushy and icy!

Today: Morning sunshine then cloudy with spotty snow flurry showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s, low to mid 40s interior west

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s west, mid to upper 30s central, low 30s west

Wednesday: Cloudy with lake-effect snow along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Thursday: Cloudy and quiet

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Friday: A wintry mix of wet snow and freezing rain in the south

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Saturday: Morning widespread wet snow

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Sunday: Becoming partly sunny

>Highs: Low to mid 30s

