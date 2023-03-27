Boat, Sport and RV Show returns to the Superior Dome this weekend

By Annette Giachino
Mar. 27, 2023
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual Boat, Sport and RV Show will be returning to Marquette this weekend.

Anyone is welcome to visit the NMU Superior Dome for the 28th annual event. It will feature boats, canoes, kayaks, motorcycles, campers, RV’s and more.

Organizer Sarah Kimar said she’s also excited to see some new products like aluminum boats and fishing kayaks.

Kimar adds that this year is important for her, as it is the first year she has taken over for her father Dave Kimar, who died recently.

“I tell people that my dad would say the show must go on quite literally. He had size 18 shoes so those are going to be very hard to fill but it’s my honor to carry on his legacy,” Kimar said.

The event will take place this Friday, March 31 from 4:00 until 9:00 pm, Saturday from 10:00 am until 7:00 pm, and Sunday from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Admission is $6, $5 for seniors and children ages 6-12 and free for children under the age of six.

