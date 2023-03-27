ATF offers reward for information on suspicious fire at Enbridge’s St. Ignace site

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is asking for information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible for the Aug. 31, 2022, suspicious fire at the Enbridge pipeline maintenance shop and storage area located in St. Ignace, Michigan.

An up to $2,500 reward, with potential additional funding source matching ATF’s reward for a total of up to $5,000, will be awarded to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest of an individual. Any information provided must lead to the arrest of an individual to be eligible for reward.

According to the ATF, it is important to provide as much information as you can relating to the identity and whereabouts of the individual(s). Information can be submitted anonymously, but if a reward is sought, be sure to include contact information.

Early Wednesday morning, Aug. 31, a suspicious fire broke out at Enbridge’s St. Ignace site. The fire involved several vehicles and pieces of equipment stored on site. There were no injuries to Enbridge personnel.

The fire did not impact any pipelines and the pipeline system continues to operate safely.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying who might have seen these individuals as well as any other information related to events leading up to or immediately after the fire.

Arson is a violent crime. The ATF views an arson attack as an attack on not just property, but against the community.

If you have any information, contact the Grand Rapids ATF Field Division at (616) 301-6100. Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov or through ATF’s website. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app or by visiting www.reportit.com.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.