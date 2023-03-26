Ski Brule provides family fun at ‘Brule Bash’

A child gets her face painted as part of the 'Brule Bash' event at Ski Brule in Iron River.
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Mar. 26, 2023
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron County ski resort finished off a weekend of family fun activities on Sunday.

The weekend-long ‘Brule Bash’ had free face painting, bounce houses and a costume contest.

“The turnout this year for Brule Bash was fabulous,” Ski Brule Operations Manager Jessica Polich said. “The costumes have probably the best I have seen in many years everyone has gone all out. I think everyone is excited because we have had such a stellar snow season. We are going to be rolling way into April because the snowfall has been so much there is no reason to shut the doors.”

Polich says the event is not just important for the resort.

“Every time you get someone off the couch and outside is absolutely important to the resort,” Polich said. “It is important to everyone, doing things as a family making family memories.”

Jenny Roberts attended the Brule Bash with her church and says it is events like these that make the ski resort fun for everyone.

“I think it is great that Ski Brule can host people that are touristy who come from far away and might have money to spend, but they are also doing a great thing at meeting the community where we are at as far as hosting some of these free events,” Roberts said.

When asking her son, Levi, about how the event was a good way to finish off the winter season, he was greeted by an icy cold surprise - a snowball thrown by a friend - but he didn’t let that get his spirits down.

“Have fun in wintertime even if you hate it,” Roberts said.

While it is too late to enjoy the ‘Brule Bash’, Ski Brule is open throughout the week to help you and your family enjoy the rest of the winter season.

